The skaters will compete in Heerenveen for the Dutch titles at the National Championship distances over the next three days. For each distance they can also win starting tickets for the European Championship distances a week later, also in Thialf, and for the World Championship distances in February in Calgary, Canada. Patrick Roest was crowned winner of the 5000 meters for men and Joy Beune won the 1500 meters for women.

