The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, participates this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) in the program “Good morning, Minister” from the EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação).

Among other topics, Nísia will address the new public notice of the Mais Médicos program, published on Monday (June 19) for adherence by municipal managers. The program provides for the opening of 15,000 vacancies for physicians in the SUS (Unified Health System).

