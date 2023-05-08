Minister of Health talks about the end of the covid health emergency, decreed by the WHO on Friday (May 5)

This Sunday (May 7, 2023) the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, will make a statement on national television and radio to talk about the end of the health emergency for covid.

The WHO (World Health Organization), decreed on Friday (May 5) the end of status of alert, introduced on January 30, 2020. According to the advisory of the Ministry of Health, the purpose of the pronouncement is to inform that the pandemic is not over and that vaccination remains important to prevent serious cases and deaths from the disease.

