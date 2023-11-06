Nineteen soldiers were killed after a Russian missile attack on a ceremony in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian army. The attack happened last Friday. According to the Ukrainian army, a Russian Iskander rocket hit as soldiers were taking part in a celebration for Artillery Day. And former Wagner members would train again for possible fights. This time led by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.

#LIVE #Nineteen #dead #attack #military #ceremony #Wagner #members #training #Kadyrov