December inflation to 5.7 percent: highest level in 40 years

Inflation rose to 5.7 percent on an annual basis in December, the highest level in almost 40 years. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), which released the figures, higher food and energy prices in particular caused inflation to rise further. In November, inflation was still at 5.2 percent, the highest level in almost 40 years. In August 1982, prices rose by an average of 5.9 percent year-on-year.