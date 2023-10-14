The war in Israel and Gaza accentuates the

fragmentation of the world

. On the day of Hamas’ unprecedented attack against Israel, Western countries condemned the Palestinian Islamist group’s action in the harshest terms, pointing out that “nothing justifies terrorism.” Some countries such as Argentina and India showed solidarity with Israel, while others simply called for a de-escalation, including regional heavyweights such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco and Turkey, as well as world powers Russia and China. Algeria, Iran, Sudan and Tunisia openly expressed support for Hamas, which controls Gaza. Thousands of people in the Middle East have demonstrated in support of the Palestinians, including in Jordan and Bahrain.