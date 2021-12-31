The Netherlands has started the year 2022 with a bang, despite the fireworks ban. It was restless in some places. At least 15 people were arrested in Dinteloord. In Friesland, three villages have been designated as safety risk areas, where a preventive search can be carried out. In Groningen and Lunteren, among others, there were disturbances between rioters and the police. In Kootwijkerbroek, two young people were injured in a fireworks accident. One of them lost his hand. Read all about old and new at home and abroad in our live blog.

