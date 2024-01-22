Israel-Hamas warThe Netherlands has signed a statement supporting the new attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom on Houthi targets in Yemen. This is what the Pentagon said. Targets included an underground warehouse, missiles and air surveillance systems. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
01:02
