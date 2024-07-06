Türkiye will seek his pass to the semi-finals of the Eurocup in a duel against Netherlands in Berlin, a city with a large community of Turkish origin and at a time when there are diplomatic tensions between Berlin and Ankara caused by the case of the player Merih Demiral.

The duel has been heated by the political and high-stakes aspect. The German Police Union (GdP) has considered the Euro 2019 quarter-final between Turkey and the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday as “the ultimate high-stakes match,” said Benjamin Jendro, spokesman for the union’s workers’ organisation, on Thursday.

The Turks are coming off a comfortable win over surprise side Austria in the round of 16. The Dutch showed no mercy against Romania, beating them 3-0 and becoming the top contenders on that side of the draw to reach the final.

LIVE Türkiye vs Netherlands