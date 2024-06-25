The Euro Cup groups are increasingly closing and today it will be the turn of group D. The duel between the Netherlands and Austria will define the final positions of the two teams that seek to qualify for the round of 16 even as first in the table.

The team led by Ronald Koeman already has its classification almost assured. However, a victory against the difficult rival would leave him calmer facing the rival in the next phase. If he wants to come first, he cannot lose his match because France has the same thing at stake against Poland.

Besides, Austria arrives encouraged to face the ‘clockwork orange’. The victory against Poland with a resounding 3-1 put them with the possibility of fighting for even first place in case they win and France draws or loses. Austria has just made it difficult for the Gauls in their debut and given a coup of authority against Poland. On this occasion, they will seek to continue the trend of improving in each game.

These two teams faced each other in the group stage of the previous edition of the Euro Cup. The Netherlands, with goals from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries, defeated Austria, on that occasion, in group C.

