Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects the war in the Gaza Strip to be ‘long and difficult’. And Hamas has demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israel in exchange for the hostages the militant movement has been holding in the Gaza Strip for three weeks. It is the first time that Hamas has announced this condition for the release of more than two hundred hostages. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

