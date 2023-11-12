Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is doing “everything possible” for the release of more than 200 people kidnapped by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and spoke of a “possible agreement.” The Israeli prime minister added that “the less I say about it,” the more “the chances of it materializing” will increase. Along the same lines, an Egyptian security source told the EFE news agency on condition of anonymity that there is already a “preliminary agreement” for the release of some 80 civilians. Meanwhile, the focus remains on the hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which, affected by Israel’s siege on Hamas, have reported not being able to guarantee the lives of patients.

The main Palestinian health centers have made public that they are surrounded by Israeli forces, who shoot anyone who enters and leaves those places. Israel justifies its actions by denouncing that Hamas is using health centers as operational bases. The Islamist organization and the hospitals deny this.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, says that 21 hospitals and 47 health centers in the enclave have been out of service since the start of the conflict, which has left more than 11,100 dead in that territory, according to this same source.

This number of deaths has been reached in just one month after Hamas carried out an armed intervention in Gaza, which left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and which is the reason why Israel, claiming legitimate defense, seeks put an end to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has drastically affected civilians and generated a humanitarian crisis, which the world’s powers and organizations such as the UN are trying to address, so far without achieving a ceasefire.

14:51 (BOG) Netanyahu talks about a “possible agreement” for the release of hostages held by Hamas

14:48 (BOG) There is a “preliminary agreement” for the release of 80 hostages in the hands of Hamas, Egyptian source tells EFE

An Egyptian security source told the EFE agency on condition of anonymity that there is a “preliminary agreement” for the release of some 80 civilians who will be chosen by the Palestinian group Hamas “in exchange for a temporary ceasefire” and that Israel do not attack health centers and hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

According to the EFE report, Egypt and Qatar are mediating with Israel and the Islamist group for the release of the hostages.

Palestinian sources in Egypt said the Islamist group will release “Israeli children and elderly people,” but demands that Israel release imprisoned Palestinian minors and women and allow fuel to enter the Strip.

13:00 (BOG) 101 deaths of UN members have been recorded so far

UN Secretary General António Guterres, in an interview on CNN, assured that “the horrible things that Hamas did cannot be used as a reason for collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” in reference to Israel’s military actions since it began. the most recent conflict on October 7.

In addition, he said that 101 UN staff have died so far due to this conflict.

12:58 (BOG) WHO records at least 137 attacks on healthcare in Gaza since the start of the war

The United Nations reported that at least 137 attacks “against health care” have been recorded in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7, which constitutes for the organization “a violation of law and conventions.” international humanitarian organizations”.

“In the last 36 days, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded at least 137 attacks against healthcare in Gaza,” the UN agency for the Eastern Mediterranean said in a joint statement with UNICEF regional delegations. and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

These attacks have also caused the death of 521 people, including 16 humanitarian workers, and have left almost 700 patients and healthcare workers injured.

11:15 (BOG) They estimate that 45% of Gaza homes were damaged or destroyed

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which uses data from the Palestinian public works and housing department, the Israeli strikes destroyed more than 41,000 homes and damaged more than 222,000. In total, at least 45% of Gaza’s housing units were affected.

View of destroyed buildings in Gaza, from southern Israel, amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 12, 2023. © Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters

11:00 (BOG) Al-Shifa Hospital does not have supplies to care for patients

Due to lack of supplies, babies and injured people in intensive care are at risk of dying. Furthermore, it cannot offer care to the population.







10:30 (BOG) For Israel, the Palestinian Authority in its current format should not govern Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take responsibility for governing the coastal enclave. However, he did not specify who should govern the Strip once the conflict ended and only said that Israel would maintain public security.

“We need a different authority. We need a different administration,” he said in dialogue with NBC.

10:00 (BOG) Hamas says it will suspend talks for the release of hostages

An official from the group that controls the Gaza Strip assured the Reuters agency that Hamas will suspend hostage negotiations due to the situation in the Al-Shifa hospital, surrounded by Israeli forces and in a context of siege. .

8:40 (BOG) Israel denounces that Hamas did not accept fuel for one of its hospitals

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced that his country offered to provide fuel to the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which suspended its operations this Saturday amid fierce fighting with Hamas, but the organization refused to receive it.

“We just offered the fuel to the Shifa hospital, but they rejected it,” Netanyahu said.

Medical workers treat a Palestinian injured in an Israeli attack, using flashlights due to the power outage at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, November 10, 2023. © Reuters – Stringer

8:30 (BOG) The United States pronounces on the fire near hospitals

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that “the United States does not want to see hospital shootings where innocent people and patients receiving medical care are caught in the crossfire.”

Additionally, the Joe Biden administration official said that they have “held serious consultations with the Israeli military on this matter,” in an interview with CBS News.

8:00 (BOG) Turkish president asks US to pressure Israel to stop military offensive

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, asked that the United States “increase pressure” on Israel to stop the military offensive on Gaza, in a press conference during his return to his country after the summit of Muslim and Arab countries in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.

7:10 (BOG) “Al Quds hospital in Gaza City is out of service,” says Red Crescent

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that “Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City is out of service and no longer operational,” following “the interruption of services due to the depletion of available fuel and lack of power.” scenario that occurred this Saturday in Al-Shifa.

@PalestineRCS Al-Quds Hospital announces out of service and no longer operational. 🚨✋The cessation of services is due to the depletion of available fuel and power outage.



7:00 (BOG) Gaza Deputy Health Minister says Israeli strike destroyed Al-Shifa hospital building

The Deputy Minister of Health in Gaza, Youssef Abou Rich, told AFP that an Israeli airstrike had “completely destroyed” the building of the heart disease department of the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, bombed by Israel.

The AFP agency could not confirm this attack on site, but a witness present at the hospital confirmed the raids and damage.

6:20 (BOG) Pope Francis asked to care for the wounded in Gaza

The pontiff called for immediate attention to the wounded in Gaza, allowing the entry of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

In his traditional Angelus this Sunday he said: “Let the weapons stop, they will never bring peace. May the conflict not spread,” Francis said.

6:15 (BOG) The Rafah crossing reopens and the first group of displaced Palestinians crosses

The Rafah border crossing, between Gaza and Egypt, which is used as an evacuation route, was reopened this Sunday, and the first group of people from the Palestinian enclave has already crossed. The group was made up of 80 foreigners and some wounded Palestinians.

Evacuations across the border crossing had been suspended last Friday.

6:30 (BOG) UN agency speaks of a “significant number” of victims in attack on its headquarters

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) announced on Sunday “a significant number of deaths and injuries” in the Saturday night “bombing” against its headquarters in Gaza City, evacuated by its employees and now occupied by hundreds of displaced Palestinians.

“The ongoing tragedy of civilian deaths and injuries trapped in this conflict… must end,” the UNDP said in a statement.

.@UNDP/@A office in Gaza was shelled last night, with reports of deaths & injuries among those who sought safety in our compound. This is wrong on every count. Civilians, civilian infrastructure & the inviolability of UN facilities must always be protected



4:34 (BOG) Israel said it can evacuate babies from Al-Shifa

The Israeli Army reported that it is prepared to evacuate babies from Gaza’s largest hospital this Sunday, after the medical center ran out of power on Saturday due to a lack of fuel.

Palestinian officials confirmed the deaths of two newborns and one person, who was in intensive care. Thirty-seven newborns, who need an incubator, are in danger. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it has lost contact with the Al-Shifa health center.