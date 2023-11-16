Israel is failing to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu said this on Thursday evening in an interview with the American CBS News. “We are doing everything we can to keep civilians out of the danger zone, but unfortunately, we are not succeeding.” And the US Secretary of State spoke by telephone with Egypt and Israel on Thursday about the need for more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to receive. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #Netanyahu #Fail #limit #civilian #casualties