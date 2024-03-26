Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Hamas is making crazy and unrealistic demands in the negotiations on a truce that also involves Egypt, Qatar and the US. And the British Air Force dropped more than 10 tons of food supplies over Gaza on Monday. It is the UK's first food drop for Gaza. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

