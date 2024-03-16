The head of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad will travel to Doha on Sunday to discuss a possible truce in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reports. The French news agency AFP writes that it appears as if negotiations are being revived. And senior representatives of the Palestinian terror group Hamas and the pro-Iranian Houthi militia discussed “coordinating” their actions against Israel during a meeting last week. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

