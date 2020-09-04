There is a big update in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The team of Narcotics Control Bureau has reached Riya Chakraborty’s house to investigate the drug angle. According to the information, 5 members of the team are at Riya’s house. The NCB team is also accompanied by the Mumbai Police. The team arrived here to gather evidence on Riya’s suspicion of involvement in drug dealing. In the past, drug chats of Riya Chakraborty and Sushant’s staff were revealed. Since then, the NCB team has been active in this case. The team also arrives at the home of Samuel Miranda. According to reports, the NCB team reached Riya’s house at half past six on Friday morning. The drug peddlers have named Samuel Miranda, who worked with Riya’s brothers Shouvik and Sushant. The team is searching for evidence related to drugs, paper and purchase etc.

NCB arrested 2 drug peddlers

Two suspected drug peddlers named Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar were arrested by the recent NCB. There are reports that Zaid Vilatra has revealed several big names. Zaid was produced before the court on Thursday. Subsequently, NCB received his 7-day remand. According to a Times Now report, Zaid had taken several big names related to the drug racket.

Zaid’s drug connection to Bollywood parties

NCB arrested Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit from Bandra. According to reports, NCB also recovered Rs 9.55 lakh in cash from Zaid. There were reports that Zaid has told the NCB so far during interrogation that parties in the Bandra, Juhu and Lokhandwala areas of Mumbai have drug supplies.