A Ukrainian delegate from the peace-negotiating team, Mikhailo Podoliak, has said Ukraine is ready for “a special round of negotiations” on Mariupol without preconditions. “Those conversations could be one-on-one, two-on-two. To save our people. Azov soldiers, civilians, children, the living and wounded.” Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

#LIVE #Navalny #lashes #Marine #Pen #announces #financial #sanctions #Russia