Live: NATO summit begins in Lithuania; is key to support Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began a two-day summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, in which it seeks to bring Ukraine closer to the organization, as well as reinforcing its deterrence and defense capacity against threats such as Russia and terrorism, with new regional plans and an increase in defense spending of at least 2 percent of GDP.

What is expected from the summit in Lithuania?

Despite internal differences on the matter, Nato intends to be united in its support for Ukraine. Eastern countries of the alliance are pressing for Ukraine to receive an explicit commitment on the deadlines for accession, but the ‘heavyweights’ are reluctant to go beyond the promise that Ukraine will one day be a member of the alliance.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, for example, said on Friday that the accession of Ukraine should not happen now, due to the lack of consensus in the alliance and the risks of adding a country in the midst of war.

NATO seems in any case willing to offer Ukraine an alternative, eliminating a fundamental requirement, that of completing a reform program in order to join the alliance.

Beyond the discussion on Ukraine, the NATO leaders must define and adopt a new regional strategic plan to protect the bloc from a potential attack, and discuss the controversial levels of defense spending.

The idea of ​​NATO is to transform into a greater objective the goal that each member country invest in Defense 2% of its GDP, and make it invest “at least” that 2%.

Follow the NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania live.

6:30 a.m New weapons deliveries At the start of the summit, NATO leaders announced new arms deliveries to Ukraine. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, for example, announced the shipment of Scalp-type medium-range missiles to Ukraine so that it can protect its territory. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also announced that his government will increase military aid to Ukraine by 2023 by 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns (about 218 million euros). 6:10 a.m. Zelensky criticizes NATO From Kiev, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, bitterly criticized the “uncertainty” and “weakness” of NATO in relation to his country’s accession to the transatlantic alliance. The Ukrainian president said that it is “absurd” that the Alliance is not going to give an invitation date for his country to join and assured that he has “signs” that there will be a declaration without direct reference to membership once the war ends. 6 am Ukraine send message The adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhailo Podoliak declared on Tuesday that the NATO summit in Vilnius is an opportunity to “correct the fatal mistakes of the Bucharest summit in 2008”, when the Alliance avoided offering an accession sheet to Georgia and Ukraine in the face of warnings from Russia. See also EL PAÍS accelerates its pace and exceeds 250,000 subscribers “NATO will be able to regain its personality and independently determine its development strategy without taking into account the threats and vetoes of the Russian Federation,” he said. 5:20 a.m. Welcome from the NATO Secretary General “Today we will make many decisions for an even stronger Alliance. We will increase our practical and political support for Ukraine. This will bring Ukraine closer to NATO, to which it belongs,” Allied Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the start of the first session. of the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest decision-making body.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE and AFP