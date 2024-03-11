NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg on Monday distanced himself from French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that Western allies should not rule out the deployment of troops in Ukraine. And Polish President Andrzej Duda will propose on Tuesday during a visit to the United States that NATO members spend 3 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

