NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg does not think that the end of the war in Ukraine is in sight anytime soon, even though the Ukrainian army is busy with a counter-offensive to push back the Russian troops. The Russian troops are being pushed back about 200 to 300 meters a day, according to Dutch NATO Admiral Rob Bauer. The Ukrainians pay a high price for this, with many deaths and injuries. Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.

