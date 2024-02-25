You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Nacional celebrates against La Equidad.
Nacional celebrates against La Equidad.
Juan Camilo Pérez directs his first game in the midst of a sporting crisis for the club.
Atlético Nacional will try to get out of its results crisis this Sunday, when it visits the only undefeated team in the 2024-I League, La Equidad, at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.
Nacional has a new technical team, headed by the former coach of the Colombian U-17 National Team, Juan Camilo Pérez, in a week in which, in addition, their future will be at stake in the Copa Libertadores against Nacional of Paraguay.
The team led by Alexis García defends the longest undefeated record in its history at home: it has gone 22 games without losing at home.
Follow the match here:
