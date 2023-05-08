Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: National vs. Boy, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: National vs. Boy, minute by minute


close

National Athletic

Tomas Ãngel celebrates with Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Tomas Ángel celebrates with Nacional.

They face each other on date 18 of the League, at the Atanasio Girardot.

National Athletic receives a visit from Boyaca Chicothis Sunday from 4:10 pm, on date 18 of the League.

The purslane team, with 28 points, seeks to virtually seal the classification if they win.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Nicola: "Fiorentina never concedes anything, but we have been cynical"

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #National #Boy #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Top 5 Mothers of video games who do not need the flip-flop to scare you

Top 5 Mothers of video games who do not need the flip-flop to scare you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result