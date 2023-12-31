The major national fireworks shows scheduled around midnight in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, among others, will continue. The fireworks shows in Hoek van Holland, Tilburg, Hilversum and Waddinxveen, among others, have been canceled due to the weather. And in the meantime, train traffic in the Netherlands has come to a standstill until Monday morning. Read everything about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 here.

#LIVE #National #fireworks #show #Rotterdam #continues #Hague #fire #brigade #pelted #fireworks