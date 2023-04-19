Wednesday, April 19, 2023
LIVE: Napoli vs. Milan, minute by minute in the Champions League

April 19, 2023
LIVE: Napoli vs. Milan, minute by minute in the Champions League


close

Naples

Naples vs MIlan.

Napoli vs Milan.

The second leg of the quarterfinal phase is played this Tuesday.

The result of the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Giuseppe Meazza (1-0) against
Milan forces Napoli to look for the epic at home, a Diego Armando Maradona who will be full to help his team continue making history in a dream season, in which the ‘rossoneri’ present themselves as their most difficult rival, the only one they have achieved reduce it twice.

This Tuesday two Italian teams will fight for a ticket to the historic semifinals. He
Milan for returning to compete among the greatest 16 years later and Napoli for reaching this round for the first time and extending the great season they are having.

A match that is presented open, with a single goal difference, but with certain complications for the Neapolitans. And it is that the expulsion of the Cameroonian Zambo Anguissa and the yellow card that the South Korean Kim Min-Jae saw left both the midfield and the defense touched.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

