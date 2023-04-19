LIVE: Napoli vs. Milan, minute by minute in the Champions League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Naples vs MIlan.
Napoli vs Milan.
The second leg of the quarterfinal phase is played this Tuesday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The result of the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Giuseppe Meazza (1-0) against
Milan forces Napoli to look for the epic at home, a Diego Armando Maradona who will be full to help his team continue making history in a dream season, in which the ‘rossoneri’ present themselves as their most difficult rival, the only one they have achieved reduce it twice.
This Tuesday two Italian teams will fight for a ticket to the historic semifinals. He
Milan for returning to compete among the greatest 16 years later and Napoli for reaching this round for the first time and extending the great season they are having.
A match that is presented open, with a single goal difference, but with certain complications for the Neapolitans. And it is that the expulsion of the Cameroonian Zambo Anguissa and the yellow card that the South Korean Kim Min-Jae saw left both the midfield and the defense touched.
Minute by minute
!– Opta Timeline Widget –>
Match Comments
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Napoli #Milan #minute #minute #Champions #League
Leave a Reply