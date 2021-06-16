Naples, the priority is Emerson Palmieri

Napoli chose for the left lane: Spalletti and Giuntoli aim for Emerson Palmieri, Chelsea full-back on whom Inter is also there. The new coach is pushing for the Italian-Brazilian with whom he worked together for a season and a half at Roma and the competition does not scare the blue ds. The real problem is Emerson’s salary, which receives 4.5 million euros a year: too much for the parameters of De Laurentiis, who has imposed a reduction in costs starting from the hiring of the players. Napoli has good relations with the London club and could aim to have a strong discount on the price of the card, valued at around 12 million euros, as the player expires with the start of the new season.