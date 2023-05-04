60,000 at Maradona

In Naples everything is ready for the big night: first the wait then – the Neapolitans hope so – the joy and celebration for the arithmetic conquest of the third championship of the city’s football team. Prohibitions and restrictions, ordered by the Municipality, start from 9 pm. The security plan provides, among other things, for the closure of the so-called ‘blue zone’ which will remain in force until 2 am on Friday 5 May. Stop cars and motorcycles not only in Fuorigrotta, in the area near the Maradona stadium where the Udinese-Naples match will be watched live, starting at 20:45, with almost 60,000 paying visitors and the sports facility sold out.