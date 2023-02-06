LIVE | Nairo Quintana: expert analyzes the shadows in the future of the cyclist

Nairo Quintana He has just obtained the bronze medal in the National Road Championships in the elite men’s competition, over a 237-kilometer route in Bucaramanga.

Quintana ran for boyacá, He does not have a team for 2023 and it is warned that he will travel in the next few days to Europe looking to sign for a group.

Quintana comes from bad the worst since the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualified him from the Tour de France, because in two of his analyzes the substance tramadol was found, prohibited by the entity in competition.

The Boyacá cyclist appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which rejected the appeal and confirmed the sanction of the UCI.

This problem has harmed him, since he has not found a team to sign him for a season that has already started, but in which he has no place.

It is said that the champion of Italy spin of 2014, he will travel to Mexico on February 15 to sign a contract with a brand and from there he will travel to Europe.

He has the firm intention of speaking with the UCI and with the leaders of the Movement for Credible Cyclingin which most of the teams in the World Tour and Proteam category are.

Raul Mesa He is the most experienced and winning Colombian coach in the history of pedaling in the country and is an authorized voice on the subject.

