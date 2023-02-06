Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE | Nairo Quintana: expert analyzes the shadows in the future of the cyclist

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

What will be the future of Nairo? | Time

Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME

He says that he will go to Europe to speak with the UCI and the MCC.

Nairo Quintana He has just obtained the bronze medal in the National Road Championships in the elite men’s competition, over a 237-kilometer route in Bucaramanga.

Quintana ran for boyacá, He does not have a team for 2023 and it is warned that he will travel in the next few days to Europe looking to sign for a group.

(Shakira: Piqué’s parents, on the verge of madness; they can’t stand her anymore, video)
(Mourning: promise of Colombian gymnastics dies in an absurd accident)

See also  The richest in the world today accumulate more money than before the pandemic

Quintana comes from bad the worst since the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualified him from the Tour de France, because in two of his analyzes the substance tramadol was found, prohibited by the entity in competition.

The Boyacá cyclist appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which rejected the appeal and confirmed the sanction of the UCI.

in meetings

This problem has harmed him, since he has not found a team to sign him for a season that has already started, but in which he has no place.

It is said that the champion of Italy spin of 2014, he will travel to Mexico on February 15 to sign a contract with a brand and from there he will travel to Europe.

He has the firm intention of speaking with the UCI and with the leaders of the Movement for Credible Cyclingin which most of the teams in the World Tour and Proteam category are.

Raul Mesa He is the most experienced and winning Colombian coach in the history of pedaling in the country and is an authorized voice on the subject.

See also  Alejandro Restrepo: the architect of the deserved title of Pereira

(Nairo Quintana: this is his change of strategy to get rid of tramadol)

Sports

Do not stay alone with this information.
Read, explore and dig deeper.
Subscribe now!

COP $900 / MONTH *

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Nairo #Quintana #expert #analyzes #shadows #future #cyclist

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The ideal eleven of South American players in 2022 according to IFFHS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result