The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) in the Chamber of Deputies vote this Thursday (September 21, 2023) the final report of the rapporteur, federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP).

On August 29, Salles stated that the commission intends to indict the federal deputy Valmir Assunção (PT-BA) and 2 of his advisors, as well as leaders of the Landless Workers Movement and other movements calling for agrarian reform.

