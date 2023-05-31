Commission was set up to investigate the wave of land occupations by the movement since the beginning of the Lula government

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) holds a public hearing this Wednesday (May 31, 2023), in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), participates.

MST CPI

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry of the Landless Rural Workers Movement was installed in the Chamber of Deputies on May 17, 2023, with the objective of investigating the wave of land occupations by the movement since the beginning of the Lula government.

The deputies want to investigate the activities, financiers and possible illegal practices of the MST.

The commission should work for 120 days, with a deadline to end on September 28. Meetings must be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.