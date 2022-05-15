



[Motomondiale] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Warm Up of the French Grand Prix, seventh race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• The Warm Up will start at 09:40

09.30 – All the teams look suspiciously at the sky of Le Mans, with the weather forecast giving the possibility of precipitation in the race schedule as probable. At the moment the sky is overcast, but it is not raining.

IT’S RACE DAY! 🚦🏁 We’re ready for whatever Le Mans throws at us! 😎#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gTRd0j4UCu – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) May 15, 2022

09.20 – The Sunday of the French Grand Prix opens, as usual, with the Warm Up of the three classes. Yesterday there was great enthusiasm at Ducati for the double by Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, who will start the race in front of Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia. Opening the second row will be the championship leader, as well as reigning world champion and host Fabio Quartararo. Good fifth place for Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini). Marc Marquez (Honda) only tenth.