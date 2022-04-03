



[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Warm Up of the Argentine Grand Prix, third race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

Warm Up in progress

15.26 – Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac, HS) takes the lead in 1’39.452, then Martin (Ducati Pramac, HS) and Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, SS).

15.23 – First chronometric references on the time monitor. The leader is Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini, HS) in 1’40.249, behind her Zarco (Ducati Pramac, HS) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, SS).

15.20 – Green light for Argentina’s MotoGP Warm Up – Drivers immediately on the track to try to make the most of the doubling of the duration of the morning session.

15.10 – In Moto3 the fastest in the Warm Up was Deniz Oncu, while in Moto2 Fermin Aldeguer confirmed himself.

15.00 – By virtue of the short weekend designated for Termas de Rio Hondo, the traditional Warm Up of the morning has also seen a reshaping of its duration. No more twenty but forty minutes available to the 24 riders of the MotoGP class to find the best set-up for the race, which will start at 20.00 Italian time.

In qualifying seen yesterday, pole position for Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia, which preceded the two Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Luca Marini. Championship leader Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) will start 12th, protagonist of not exciting qualifications, as will ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati), only 13th.