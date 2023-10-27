motogp, free practice1

And of Jorge Martin The best time in Free Practice1 of the Thai GP: the Spaniard from Ducati Pramac in 1’30″520 he precedes Maverick Vinales by 238 thousandths, with oneAprilia which also places Aleix Espargaro in 4th place. Good performance for Martin, even if he was the only one of the big names to have used the softer compound in the final. Pecco Bagnaiathe leader of the World Championship, is tenth, almost 1″ (0.987) behind Martin, after a work less aimed at seeking pure performance. Good third time for Pol Espargaro with GasGas (+0.492) which also places Augusto Fernandez in sixth place Franco Morbidelli is fifth with Yamaha (+0.750), first of the Italians, while Fabio Di Giannantonio is seventh with Ducati Gresini. Completing the top-10 are 8. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF) and Alex Marquez, 9th. Late behind were Fabio Quartararo, 12th; the two KTMs, with Jack Miller 13th and Brad Binder 14th; the two Ducati VR46s (Marini 15th, Bezzecchi 16th) and Marc Marquez, 18th with Honda. The second session is at 10amor Practice, for access to Q2.