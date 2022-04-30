



[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the fourth free practice session and of qualifications of the Spanish Grand Prix, sixth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

14.05 – In five minutes the start of Q1, these are the drivers who will be busy on the track to snatch the two passes for Q2:

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

Zarco (Ducati Pramac)

Rins (Suzuki)

Brad Binder (KTM)

Morbidelli (Yamaha)

Oliveira (KTM)

Pol Espargarò (Honda)

Marini (Ducati VR46)

Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU)

By Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

Bradl (Honda)

Gardner (KTM Tech3)

Savadori (Aprilia)

Alex Marquez (Honda LCR)

Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU).

14.00 – Checkered flag for Jerez Free 4 – Nothing new, Bagnaia (Ducati) finished ahead of everyone, second position for Quartararo (Yamaha), third Joan Mir (Suzuki).

13.55 – Five minutes at the end of PL4 – Jack Miller (Ducati) 19th and Marc Marquez (Honda), 20th, are far behind.

13.53 – Progress by Bagnaia (Ducati, HM), who sets the new limit at 1’37.517. Second Quartararo (Yamaha), third Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), fourth Oliveira (KTM), fifth Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

13.51 – Another change at the top, with ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati, HM) the new leader in 1’37.534, just 66 thousandths faster than Quartararo (Yamaha). Definitely in the rear Marc Marquez (Honda, HM), nineteenth at 1 ″ 044.

13.50 – Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, HM) takes the lead in 1’37.853, but Quartararo (Yamaha, HM) does better than him in 1’37.600.

13.45 – The top 10 of the standings after half PL4:

1. Oliveira 1’37.871

2. Bagnaia +0.020

3. Quartararo +0.1

4. Brad Binder +0.1

5. Zarco +0.1

6. Aleix Espargarò +0.2

7. Bastianini +0.3

8. Morbidelli +0.3

9. Bezzecchi +0.3

10. Vinales +0.3.

13.42 – Lungo by Joan Mir (Suzuki) in Turn 13, able to get back on his bike and keep it in balance. Spaniard is currently twelfth.

13.40 – Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini, HM) climbs to sixth in 1’38.182, just ahead of Morbidelli (Yamaha, HM) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, HM).

13.38 – New leader, Miguel Oliveira (KTM, HM) in 1’37.871, followed by Quartararo (Yamaha, HH) at 0 ″ 130 and Bagnaia (Ducati, HM) at 0 ″ 152.

13.36 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, HH) is in front of everyone in 1’38.042, behind him Brad Binder (KTM, HM) and Bagnaia (Ducati, HM).

13.34 – First lap times: Bagnaia (Ducati, HM) in the lead in 1’38.252, then Zarco (Ducati Pramac, HM) and Bastianini (Ducati Gresini, HM).

13.32 – The riders are testing the Hard at the front and the Medium at the rear. The exceptions are Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati Vr46) with the Soft at the rear and Quartararo (Yamaha) with two Hards.

13.30 – Green light for the Jerez PL4 – Thirty minutes at the disposal of the twenty-five drivers of the premier class to find the best set-up for qualifying and the race.

13.20 – Spanish hat-trick in Moto3 qualifying, with Izan Guevara (GasGas) preceding Sergio Garcia (GasGas) and Jaume Masia (KTM Ajo). Fourth Dennis Foggia (Honda), thirteenth Andrea Migno (Honda).

13.15 – The sun continues to shine on Jerez de la Frontera, ideal weather conditions for jumping on the premier-class bikes. In the morning there was an interesting duel between ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha). The only ‘big’ left out of the top 10 of the combined standings and who will therefore start qualifying from Q1 is Alex Rins (Suzuki), leading the world championship with Quartararo. In just half an hour of free practice and then the start of qualifying.