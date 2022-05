MOTOGP (SPAIN) | CLASSIFICATION

Pole with record for Bagnaia and worthy fifth for Márquez

Bagnaia has returned, and in what way. The Italian driver broke the track record and beat Quartararo, second, by four tenths. The Yamaha rider, however, was confident in his race pace. Aleix put the Aprilia, something that is no longer a novelty, third. Márquez, at the wheel of the best, signed the fifth fastest time.