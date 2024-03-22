16.10 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, MS) rose to second place just under three tenths behind Binder. Third was Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac, MM). Fourth Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas, HS).

16.08 – Behind Binder is now Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, MM) at 0″560, then Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, HM) at 0″571. Bagnaia (Ducati, HM) is taking his usual cautious approach, and is currently last at 2.3 seconds.

First crash of the weekend, Jack Miller (KTM) in Turn 5: the Australian lost the front when setting up.

16.06 – Binder (KTM, HS) drops to 1'39.199, six tenths of a second from Martin (Ducati Pramac, MM), seven from Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, HM).

16.04 – First lap on the track for practically everyone, Miller (KTM, HM) in the lead in 1'40.662, then Binder (KTM, HS) and Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, HM). Times already in line with the best of the morning, actually surpassed at this moment by Quartararo (Yamaha, MS) in 1'40.387.

4.00pm – Green light for the Portimao Tests – 60 minutes available to the 22 MotoGP riders to achieve a place in the top 10 of the session and thus guarantee direct access to Q2 tomorrow morning.

3.50pm – The sky is still overcast, but the track is in better condition than in the morning.

Commentary FP1

The first free practice session in Portimao was not very indicative in terms of lap times. The rain that fell during the night presented the 22 MotoGP riders with a rather dirty track with less than optimal grip. The indications are therefore relative – over 3″ from the 2023 pole time. Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) showed good confidence with his GP23, finishing ahead of everyone in 1'40.484, with Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) also doing well, second 0″165 and Brad Binder (KTM) third at 0″356. Fourth Miller (KTM), encouraging fifth Morbidelli (Ducati Gresini), Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) in sixth place. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) did not push and finished 13th. Further back, Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas) 15th and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 20th.

At 4.00pm it will already be time to define the 10 drivers who will guarantee direct access to Q2: a great challenge, given the difficult track conditions encountered in FP1.

12.30 – Checkered flag for FP1 in Portimao – The classification is shuffled on the last lap: Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) finishes in front of everyone in 1'40.484, second is Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), third is Brad Binder (KTM).

12.26 – Jack Miller (KTM) is third in 1'40.978, five hundredths of a second from Marquez. Vinales (Aprilia) beats everyone in 1'40.759 and Binder (KTM) does better than him in 1'40.689.

12.22 – Good morning for Franco Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac), who climbed up to sixth place, 0.449 seconds behind leader Marc Marquez.

Bagnaia (Ducati) is currently 19th.

12.20 – Alex Rins (Yamaha) closed on Marc Marquez, in 1'40.934. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) is wearing a mask in the pits, after being the victim of gastroenteritis in recent days.

Minute 30/45 – The top10:

1. Marc Marquez 1'40.927

2. Oliveira +0.1

3. Alex Marquez +0.1

4. Miller +0.5

5. Di Giannantonio +0.5

6. Rins +0.6

7. Viñales +0.7

8. Bezzecchi +0.7

9. Bastianini +0.8

10. Acosta +0.8.

12.11 – Jack Miller (KTM) ahead of everyone in 1'41.724. This best time is more than four seconds higher than the 2023 pole.

Miller improved his time on the following lap to 1'41.447.

12.10 – Acosta (KTM GasGas) still leader, with Quartararo (Yamaha) second, Miller (KTM) third, Martin (Ducati Pramac) fourth and Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac) fifth. At the bottom of the standings are the two Aprilias of Vinales and Aleix Espargarò 21st and 22nd.

12.05 – Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas) climbs to the top in 1'41.738, followed by Quartararo (Yamaha) in 1'41.837.

Minute 15/45 – The top10:

1. Morbidelli 1'42.165

2. Quartararo +0.02

3. Rins +0.1

4. Bezzecchi +0.1

5. Bagnaia +0.1

6. Marc Marquez +0.2

7. Augusto Fernandez +0.2

8. Miller +0.2

9. Alex Marquez +0.2

10. Acosta +0.3.

11.59 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) goes back up in 1'42.401 and is third. However, Bagnaia (Ducati) overtakes him.

11.56 – Rins (Yamaha) is leader in 1'42.316, second is Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) at 0″025, third Miller (KTM) at 0″128.

11.55 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and Bagnaia (Ducati) are not forcing themselves, 19th and 21st respectively.

11.52 – Miller (KTM) is again the fastest in 1'44.535, followed by Quartararo (Yamaha) and Martin (Ducati Pramac).

A few moments later, Martin took the lead in 1'42.935.

11.50 – First time references: Miller (KTM) in 1'46.870, then Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse) and Quartararo (Yamaha).

11.47 – The yellow-red flag is displayed by the Commissioners, to communicate the presence of a damp track. The drivers are all already on the track, on dry tyres: the majority on Soft-Media, the others on Media-Media.

11.45 – Green light for FP1 in Portimao – Gray skies and damp patches on the track for the 22 MotoGP riders as the 45-minute free practice session gets underway. We remind you that FP1 has no implications in terms of ranking.

11.15 – After the rain on Thursday, there was some rainfall in Portimao too during the night. With the track dirty and with wet patches, Moto3 canceled its FP1 session. The Moto2 is running, but the times are high (about 3″ slower than the category record) and the asphalt is struggling to dry.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the event dedicated to live coverage of the first free practice session and the practice session of the Grand Prix of Portugalsecond round of the 2024 world championship.

The track record for MotoGP is 1'37.226 by Marc Marquez (Honda, 2023).

Some useful links:

– The weekend hours: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-orari/gp-portogallo-portimao-2024-orari-sky-tv8-programma-televisione-dove-vederla-bagnaia-marquez.

– la guide to MotoGP 2024: https://www.formulapassion.it/motorsport/guide/guida-motogp-2024-calendario-orari-tv-sky-tv8-piloti-team.