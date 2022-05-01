



direct report of Warm Up of the Spanish Grand Prix, sixth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

Session in progress

09.40 – Green light for the Jerez Warm Up – Start the last 20 minutes on the track before the race, with the MotoGP riders looking for the best set-up for the race, starting with the tire combination.

09.30 – The Moto2 Warm Up has just ended, with Sam Lowes (Kalex) in front of everyone, followed by Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro) and Marcel Schrotter (Kalex).

09.15 – Sunday in Jerez de la Frontera will start as usual from the Warm Up, the last 20 minutes available to the riders to find the best set-up for the race, which will start at 2 pm Yesterday saw a beautiful duel between ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), with the Turinese able with a super final lap to conquer the pole position by inflicting four tenths of a gap to his transalpine rival. Satisfaction also in the Aprilia house, with Aleix Espargarò in the front row and third, although more than seven and a half tenths from Bagnaia.