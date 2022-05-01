



[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Spanish Grand Prixsixth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The race will start at 2 pm

13.30 – We are approaching the start of the race – there are 30 minutes left – with the starting grid. A really interesting duel is looming on the horizon between ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), protagonists since the beginning of the weekend.

1st Row 1. Francis Bagnaia 1: 36.170

Ducati 2. Fabio Quartararo 1: 36.623

Yamaha 3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 36.933

Aprilia 2nd Row 4. Jack Miller 1: 37.049

Ducati 5. Marc Marquez 1: 37.145

Honda 6. Johann Zarco 1: 37.220

Ducati 3rd Row 7. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 37.254

Honda 8. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 37.285

Ducati 9. Joan Mir 1: 37.330

Suzuki 4th Row 10. Jorge Martin 1: 37.526

Ducati 11. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 37.618

Ducati 12. Maverick Viñales 1: 37.675

Aprilia 5th Row 13. Pol Espargaró 1: 37.138

Honda 14. Alex Rins 1: 37.401

Suzuki 15. Brad Binder 1: 37.544

KTM 6th Row 16. Franco Morbidelli 1: 37.668

Yamaha 17. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 37.882

Ducati 18. Remy Gardner 1: 37.889

KTM 7th Row 19. Luke Marini 1: 37.910

Ducati 20. Stefan Bradl 1: 37.937

Honda 21. Miguel Oliveira 1: 37.958

KTM 8th Row 22. Alex Marquez 1: 38.014

Honda 23. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.064

Yamaha 24. Lorenzo Savadori 1: 38.244

Aprilia 9th Row 25. Darryn Binder 1: 38.405

Yamaha

13.20 – There will be 25 laps to complete for the MotoGP riders on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit named in memory of Angel Nieto, for a total of 110.6 km. The track is 4.4 km long and consists of 13 curves, 5 of which on the left and 8 on the right. The track does not have long straights, as the largest is 607 meters. The rider with the most victories is Valentino Rossi at 7, followed by Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez at 3. Among the riders currently on the grid – in addition to Marquez – both Fabio Quartararo (2 times in 2020) and Fabio Quartararo won in the premier class Jack Miller (in 2021).