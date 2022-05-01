[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Spanish Grand Prixsixth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.
The race will start at 2 pm
13.30 – We are approaching the start of the race – there are 30 minutes left – with the starting grid. A really interesting duel is looming on the horizon between ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), protagonists since the beginning of the weekend.
|1st Row
|1. Francis Bagnaia 1: 36.170
Ducati
|2. Fabio Quartararo 1: 36.623
Yamaha
|3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 36.933
Aprilia
|2nd Row
|4. Jack Miller 1: 37.049
Ducati
|5. Marc Marquez 1: 37.145
Honda
|6. Johann Zarco 1: 37.220
Ducati
|3rd Row
|7. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 37.254
Honda
|8. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 37.285
Ducati
|9. Joan Mir 1: 37.330
Suzuki
|4th Row
|10. Jorge Martin 1: 37.526
Ducati
|11. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 37.618
Ducati
|12. Maverick Viñales 1: 37.675
Aprilia
|5th Row
|13. Pol Espargaró 1: 37.138
Honda
|14. Alex Rins 1: 37.401
Suzuki
|15. Brad Binder 1: 37.544
KTM
|6th Row
|16. Franco Morbidelli 1: 37.668
Yamaha
|17. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 37.882
Ducati
|18. Remy Gardner 1: 37.889
KTM
|7th Row
|19. Luke Marini 1: 37.910
Ducati
|20. Stefan Bradl 1: 37.937
Honda
|21. Miguel Oliveira 1: 37.958
KTM
|8th Row
|22. Alex Marquez 1: 38.014
Honda
|23. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.064
Yamaha
|24. Lorenzo Savadori 1: 38.244
Aprilia
|9th Row
|25. Darryn Binder 1: 38.405
Yamaha
13.20 – There will be 25 laps to complete for the MotoGP riders on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit named in memory of Angel Nieto, for a total of 110.6 km. The track is 4.4 km long and consists of 13 curves, 5 of which on the left and 8 on the right. The track does not have long straights, as the largest is 607 meters. The rider with the most victories is Valentino Rossi at 7, followed by Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez at 3. Among the riders currently on the grid – in addition to Marquez – both Fabio Quartararo (2 times in 2020) and Fabio Quartararo won in the premier class Jack Miller (in 2021).
