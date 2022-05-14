



[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the fourth free practice session and of qualifications of the French Grand Prix, seventh race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• PL4 in progress

13.32 – Most of the riders took to the track with Medium front and Soft rear tires. The two Suzukis of Alex Rins and Joan Mir have Soft in front and Medium behind. For Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) double Medium.

13.30 – Green light for the PL4 of Le Mans – Thirty minutes at the disposal of the 24 riders of the MotoGP class to find the best feeling for qualifying and the race. The session will not affect qualifying, the division of which in Q1 and Q2 depends on the combined ranking of PL1, PL2 and PL3.

13.15 – In Moto3, the first career pole position for Dennis Foggia (Leopard) has to be recorded, ahead of team mate Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard) and Jaume Masia (Red Bull Ajo). The championship leader Sergio Garcia (GasGas) dates back to seventh.

13.00 – In the morning of Le Mans – sunny and with clear skies – there is the flash of the host Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac), who lined up everyone, starting with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo ( Yamaha), still appearing very consistent both on pace and on the flying lap after the duel in Jerez. Marc Marquez (Honda) also found his smile, fourth after following Quartararo in the final run of Free Practice 3. Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) was unable to replicate the best time on Friday, also due to a technical problem with his Desmosedici. abandoned in smoke on the side of the runway. The rider from Rimini managed – thanks to yesterday’s time trial – to enter the 10 of the combined, unlike Martin (Ducati Pramac), Mir (Suzuki) and Vinales (Aprilia), who will compete in Q1 for the two passes for Q2 .