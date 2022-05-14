



[Motomondiale] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the third free practice session of the French Grand Prix, seventh race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The PL3 will start at 09:55

09.40 – The weather conditions remain ideal, in fact the sun is shining on the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans. Moto3 has just finished the PL3 session with Dennis Foggia (Leopard) ahead of Guevara (GasGas) and Suzuki (Leopard). Championship leader Sergio Garcia (GasGas), tenth, finds a place in the top ten.

09.30 – On the first day of free practice the fastest of all was Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini). Behind him the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaró and the Suzuki of Alex Rins. There are many contenders for the top positions, starting with the hosts Zarco (Ducati Pramac) fourth yesterday and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), sixth, to get to Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) fifth. Jack Miller (Ducati) and Marc Marquez (Honda) seemed a bit in trouble, both out of the top ten positions in the combined standings and therefore will have to try to get into the top 10 in the third free practice session which will start in 25 minutes.