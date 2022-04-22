



[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the second free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix, fifth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

PL2 will start at 15:10

15.00 – The conditions on the track at the moment are really difficult, let’s recap the top 10 of the MotoGP PL1s:

1. Marc Marquez (Honda)

2. Joan Mir (Suzuki)

3. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

4. Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac)

5. Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

6. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

7. Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac)

8. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

9. Jack Miller (Ducati)

10. Alex Marquez (Honda LCR).

14.55 – Rain and cross wind lash the Portimao racetrack. The Moto3 PL2 session was very difficult, suspended for a few minutes due to the prohibitive weather conditions.