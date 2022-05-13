



[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the second free practice session of the French Grand Prix, seventh race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The PL2 will start at 14:10

13.40 – Sun and pleasant temperatures: these are the weather conditions that the drivers are finding today on the track at Le Mans.

It is absolutely lovely here in France Time for an afternoon of track action! 🔜#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Pdh51vPuuj – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) May 13, 2022

13.30 – In the morning session the fastest was Pol Espargarò (Honda), who preceded Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). Also noteworthy is the steady pace of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), fourth, and the performance of the Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò (fifth) and Maverick Vinales (eighth). Many crashes recorded in Free Practice 1, twice the protagonist was Miguel Oliveira (KTM), one crash each for Brad Binder (KTM), Raul Fernandez (KTM Tech3), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha ).