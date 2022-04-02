



[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the second free practice session of the Argentine Grand Prix, third race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

PL2 in progress

20.40 – Green light for Argentina Free Practice 2 – An hour at the disposal of the MotoGP riders to try to conquer a place in the top 10 of the standings, which will guarantee direct access to Q2. We remind you that PL3 ​​and PL4 have been canceled, due to the short weekend due to the delay in the arrival of the cargo plane with the materials of many teams.

20.35 – Moto2 qualifying ended with Fermin Aldeguer on pole, with Augusto Fernandez and Tony Arbolino in the front row.

In Moto3, pole position was taken by Sergio Garcia, ahead of Ayumu Sasaki and Izan Guevara.

20.20 – Argentina’s second free practice will also last 60 minutes and will be decisive in identifying the top ten who will qualify by right to Q2. In the morning of Termas de Rio Hondo the fastest was Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR), ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Pol Espargarò (Honda). The Ducatis were not very brilliant, with only Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 team) in the top ten, in fifth position. The leader of the world championship Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) finished eleventh.