



[Motomondiale] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix, sixth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The PL1 will start at 09:55

09.50 – It is sunny on Jerez de la Frontera, but the substantially dry asphalt still has some wet patches after the rain that fell during the night.

Conditions are a little bit tricky at the moment! ⚠️ The final few wet patches are still drying up after the rain last night 🌧️ It’s not scaring @ Denizoncu53 though! 💪# Moto3 | #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DqaRhXN1Ha – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 29, 2022

09.45 – The first news of the day is the defection of Raul Fernandez (KTM Tech3). The Spanish rider is still suffering from the injury he suffered in qualifying in Portugal and will also miss the weekend in Jerez due to the injury to his right hand.