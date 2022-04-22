



[Motomondiale] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the first free practice session of the Portuguese Grand Prix, fifth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The PL1 will start at 10:55

10.45 – Weather forecast respected: wet track in Portimao. The first free practice session of Moto3 took place on the asphalt soaked with water and wet tires. The quickest in 2’02.658 was Daniel Holgado (KTM), ahead of Lorenzo Fellon (Honda) and Andrea Migno (Honda).

Bom dia! 👋 It’s time for the #PortugueseGP and unfortunately, it does appear that the blue skies and sunshine have gone on holiday for now! 😑 Nevertheless, we’re ready to get underway 🔜 pic.twitter.com/qoGeLDNaG2 – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 22, 2022