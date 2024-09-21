10.30 – The circuit is invaded by many small flies, which dirty the helmets and windshields of the riders.

10.28 – Bagnaia (Ducati, MS) returned to the track after a long pit stop. The Italian champion shook his head as he got off his bike, as if he was dissatisfied with some of the changes made to his GP24.

10.25 – The top 10:

1. Marc Marquez 1’31.490

2.Martin +0.1

3. Quartararo +0.3

4. Acosta +0.3

5. Morbidelli +0.4

6. Bastianini +0.4

7. Raul Fernandez +0.6

8. Binder +0.6

9. Bezzecchi +0.8

10. Alex Marquez +0.9.

10.22 – Quartararo (Yamaha, MS) is always fast, third in 1’31.813 on used tyres (17 laps on the Medium front and 13 on the Soft rear).

10.20 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, SS) in 1’31.490, behind him Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) at 0″202 and Acosta (KTM GasGas, SM) at 0″370. Special helmet with tortellini for Bagnaia (Ducati), who returned to the pits after a couple of laps.

10.17 – Quartararo (Yamaha, MS) leader in 1’32.049, followed by Binder (KTM, SS) in 1’32.102 and Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, SS) in 1’32.323.

10.14 – Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46) is also riding, after yesterday’s disastrous fall. Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) in 1’33.314, then Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse, SS) and Acosta (KTM GasGas, SM).

10.10 – Green light for FP2 at Misano – Thirty minutes available to the 22 riders to find the best set-up for qualifying and the races. There is also Alex Rins (Yamaha), stopped yesterday by illness.

Intense day at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the second free practice session and two qualifying heats of the Grand Prix ofin Emilia Romagna, fourteenth appointment of the 2024 world championship.

The MotoGP track record is 1’30.286 of yesterday’s PR by Bagnaia (Ducati, 2024)

