



[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct chronicle of qualifications of the Argentine Grand Prix, third race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

Q1 will start at 22:05

22.05 – Green light for Argentina’s Q1 – Fifteen minutes at the drivers’ disposal to gain entry into Q2 by finishing in the first two positions.

21.55 – Aprilia in great shape on this Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo. Not only Aleix Espargarò, but also Maverick Vinales seems to have found a great feeling on the Argentine track. The bikes from Noale seem to be in a good position to bring home an excellent result in qualifying. Always consistent Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), as well as Brad Binder (KTM).

21.50 – These are the fourteen drivers who will battle to win the two passes that guarantee access to Q1 and the fight for pole position:

Oliveira (KTM)

Bagnaia (Ducati)

Nakagami (Honda LCR)

Morbidelli (Yamaha)

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

Bastianini (Ducati Gresini)

Pol Espargarò (Honda)

Gardner (KTM Tech3)

Alex Marquez (Honda LCR)

Fernandez (KTM Tech3)

Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU)

Bradl (Honda)

By Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU).