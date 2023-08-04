



12.10 – Quartararo is also showing off something new on his Yamaha.

It’s not just Honda with new parts, @YamahaMotoGP have also been working hard in the summer break! 👀#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ALdcMj2vrM — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 4, 2023

12.05 – Here are the new Honda wings.

12.00 – Bezzecchi drops below 2’02” in 2’01″583.

11.55 – Miller is the fastest for now in 2’02″808.

11.50 – Martin is the fastest for now, he is testing some innovations developed by Ducati during the summer break.

11.45 – Green lightthe free practice session begins, immediately heavy traffic on the track to take advantage of the dry conditions.

11.40 – Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda is equipped with decidedly showy new Ducati/KTM-style front wings.

11.30 – Jack Miller took advantage of the proximity between Silverstone and Milton Keynes to make a leap to Red Bull. The weather predicts rain over all three days, a condition that could exalt the Australian KTM rider.

A quick visit to @redbullracing before hitting the track in Silverstone 🤟 Pretty cool to check it out, cheers for having us boys and girls! pic.twitter.com/vWrhxsJUzU — Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus) August 3, 2023

11.15 – Let’s start our report starting from the reactions of the pilots to the ‘novelty’ on the centralized control of the pressures. Francesco Bagnaia fears an increase in crashes, Jorge Martin is not particularly worried while Marco Bezzecchi underlined that it is not correct to change the rules in the middle of the championship.

The MotoGP is back

Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the free practice session 1 and of the practices of the British Grand Prix at Silverstoneninth round of the 2023 world championship. Only one absent among the riders on the track, Alex Rins (Honda LCR), who will be replaced by the Spanish Iker Lecuona (Honda).

It was Rins who shook up the riders’ market, making his move to Yamaha official for 2024 on Wednesday. At the same time, the Iwata team confirmed their farewell to Franco Morbidelli at the end of the year, who is looking for a saddle to stay in the paddock in 2024.

News also regarding the format of the weekend in Great Britain. From this race, in fact, the first session on the track – lasting 45 minutes – will be called Free Practice 1 and will be a session with no value for the formation of the combined classification. In fact, direct access to Q2 on Saturday will only be defined by the afternoon session – lasting 60 minutes -, generically known as Practice. What was the Free Practice on Saturday morning will be the Free Practice 2 and will go from 30 to 40 minutes. Unchanged the rest of the weekend.

Finally, keep an eye on the entry into force of the legislation on tire pressure, control of which will be centralized and no longer entrusted to the teams: anyone caught in an infringement will have to serve penalties in terms of seconds in the race.