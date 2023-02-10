MotoGP – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the live text of the MotoGP tests on the Sepang track. There will be three days – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – which will see the riders busy on the track from 3 to 11.15 Italian time. It will undoubtedly be an interesting session: the teams will test the 2023 bikes and the progress made by the manufacturers over the winter. Great expectations for the world champion Ducati, but also for the Japanese Honda and Yamaha who will try to make up the lost ground, with Aprilia and KTM aspiring to be constantly in the leading group.

• Session in progress

07.30 – After four and a half hours of session Jorge Martin – holder of the track record in Qualifying and in the Race – is in the lead with the time of 1’58″737 in front of the official Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini. The three riders of the Borgo Panigale company are enclosed in 249 thousandths. The all-Italian top-5 with the Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò half a second behind the Spaniard, completed the top-10 by Marc Marquez, Luca Marini, Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and rookie Augusto Fernandez. Only 18th for now Fabio Quartararo a second and a half away from Martin. Below are the current top 15.

• As always happens, the weather is a constant factor in Sepang. Below are the forecasts for the three days of testing, source Accuweather.com:

Friday 10 February: 31st max / 24th min. Heavy showers (92% chance).

Saturday 11 February: 32nd max / 24th min. A couple of thunderstorms (78% chance).

Sunday 12 February: 33rd max / 24th min. Thunderstorm (60% chance).