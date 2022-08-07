



MotoGP – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to direct coverage of the Warm Up of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the twelfth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• Session starts at 10.40

10.35 – Update on the conditions of Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia): the rider is clearly in pain, both in the lower limbs and in the neck. However, the Catalan is already dressed and ready to face the twenty minutes of Warm Up.

An exciting race is expected in the afternoon at Silverstone, after exciting and decidedly tight qualifying like those seen on Saturday. Pole position went to Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), who took the luxury of setting the circuit record, ahead of Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), increasingly consistent on the Noale bike, and Jack Miller (Ducati ). In the second row we will see the championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who will have to serve the long lap penalty remedied for the Assen accident, together with ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), who managed to clawing an excellent sixth place despite the pains suffered for the bad fall of the Free 4.

No worries about the weather, temperatures are expected to be higher than in recent days, but below 25 °.