



MotoGP – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the direct text of the MotoGP tests on the Valencia track. It will be a single day: it will start at 9.30 and continue until 17.30 with an hour of lunch break in the middle. Undoubtedly it will be an interesting session: the teams will test the new features in view of 2023 and the riders who change teams will get on their new bikes for the first time. There will also be the world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who won the world title on this track on Sunday, finishing ninth under the checkered flag.

• Session starts at 9.30

• Not even the time to properly celebrate the world title, which Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati are called to the track for the Valencia tests, the last of this 2022, in which we will already think about 2023. In addition to the news on the bikes, many the riders who will make their debut in their respective new teams: Bastianini (Ducati), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Mir (Honda), Rins (Honda LCR), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Miller (KTM) , Pol Espargarò (KTM Tech3), Augusto Fernandez (KTM Tech3). Suzuki will be there for one last waltz, leaving MotoGP at the end of this day and after Alex Rins’ victory last Sunday, right in Valencia.